Twelve South celebrates April Fools’ Day with 20% off its entire lineup of Apple accessories

After jokingly revealing the new tvTV for Apple TV today, Twelve South is now actually celebrating April Fools’ by taking 20% off its entire collection of popular Apple accessories. Shipping is free across the board and you’ll need to apply code APRILFOOLS at checkout to lock-in the savings. Twelve South makes some of our favorite gadgets to supplement your Mac, iPad, or iPhone setups and now you can score the best prices of the year across almost everything. This is the first sitewide sale in 2022 from the brand, which makes the 1-day discounts even more notable. It’s hard to pick out just a single highlight, so we rounded up all of the best offers down below. Or you could just shop everything right here and cut right to the chase.

If you’re looking for some inspiration to shop today’s sale, go have a look at all of our recent pieces on the latest Twelve South gear. Ranging from a hands-on look at the new BackPack shelf for M1 iMac to refreshed leather iPad Pro covers and more, these should give you some extra insight into why Twelve South is a favorite here at 9to5.

Twelve South April Fools’ Day sale:

Mac accessories in the sale:

BackPack for M1 iMac features:

BackPack for 24” iMac is designed exclusively for the colorful new iMac. The sleek aluminum BackPack shelf quickly and seamlessly attaches to the back of your iMac stand. Use BackPack to declutter your desk by hiding portable hard drives and USB-C hubs behind your iMac, on top of this sturdy vented shelf. If the back of your iMac faces co-workers or customers, use the matte white shelf to display artwork, awards or a welcome sign. Clean up or dress up your workspace with Backpack.

