Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Xbox Game Pass continues to be the best value in console or desktop gaming, especially now that Sony launched a competing service that’s both more expensive and less feature-packed. Well, Game Pass is about to become an even better value as the rumored family plan is, in fact, real. While we don’t know exactly what it’ll cost or when it’s launching, we do know a few specifics about how it’ll work, so keep reading to find out more on the Xbox Game Pass Family Plan.

Gamers rejoice! You won’t have to share Game Pass accounts for much longer

According to Windows Central, internal word at Microsoft is that Xbox is moving forward with a Game Pass Family Plan that’s set to launch sometime this year if all goes as planned. This is a service update that has been rumored (and desired) for quite some time. Right now, there are few choices for sharing your Game Pass/Ultimate subscription. Of course, sharing an account is possible but not generally ideal as saved games are also tied to the account and can’t be migrated. Another choice is using the Home Xbox trick that allows you to be logged into two consoles at once to “game share,” though that isn’t without its quirks. And, of course, you can always just purchase two subscriptions, but who likes doing that?

The new subscription tier will reportedly allow for up to five accounts to be under one subscription through Microsoft’s existing Family Sharing system that’s currently being used with Microsoft 365. There are no specifics on pricing yet, but we do know that it will cost “far less” than purchasing five separate accounts, which currently would cost $75 per month…which is quite astronomical all things considered. Something else that we’re not 100% sure on yet is whether this will only be for Game Pass Ultimate, or if it’ll be shared with Game Pass as well, leaving us to wonder exactly what tiers this will be available for.

9to5Toys’ take

Really, how much added value the plan will offer will be determined by the price Microsoft launches Xbox Game Pass Family at. Typically, family plans are only around 50% more expensive than a single plan, with things like Apple Music costing $9.99 for one $14.99 for a family of five, and Spotify mimicking that pricing structure. So, if that’s the case, then could the Game Pass Family Plan launch at $22.99? Or will it be closer to $50? Or more? We really won’t know until the service fully launches, but until then, it’s at least good to know that it’s on the way.

