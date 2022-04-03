Apple’s prev-gen. 2020 Intel MacBook Pro now $579 off in Woot refurbished Apple sale 

Woot is offering up some deep discounts on Apple’s previous-generation Intel MacBooks in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying in any other case. A top pick this time around is the most recent Intel 13-inch MacBook Pro 1.4GHz/8GB/256GB at $719.99. Down from the original $1,299 price tag, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low at $579 off and well below our previous $949 mention last fall. This surely isn’t going to be able to compete with the new M1 counterparts, but is also a much more affordable way to dive into macOS. Even with Intel under the hood, you’re still looking at a 10th generation processor to go alongside the 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone, dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Touch Bar. Includes a 90-day warranty.

While those who want a more portable design can bring home the latest Intel MacBook Air 512GB for $715.99, that’s only $4 less than the more powerful Pro counterpart. There is however even deeper discounts to be had on previous-generation Intel MacBooks in the Woot sale. You can get a better idea of what to expect right here, though the most recent 2020 machines are the real highlights in our book.

Speaking of refurbished Macs, last week saw Apple begin offering the new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models via its official Refurbished storefront. These machines come backed by the full warranty that Apple offers on its new products alongside some savings from the usual price tags. Both 14- and 16-inch configurations are up for grabs, though it might be worth checking out this $250 off new condition price cut first.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.

