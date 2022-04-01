Apple now selling M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros via official Refurbished Store

Blair Altland -
Today, Apple is bringing the latest M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBooks to its official Certified Refurbished Storefront. Marking the first time we’ve seen first-party cash discounts on the new releases, you can now save $200 or more across both 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros running the latest chips that Apple Silicon has to offer.

Now available from its official Certified Refurbished Storefront, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models can be had for less than retail with some surprisingly solid discounts. Both the 14- and 16-inch form-factors are included on the storefront, which applies to everything from baseline M1 Pro configurations up to higher-spec M1 Max models and everything in-between.

14-inch MacBook Pro configurations:

16-inch MacBook Pro configurations:

Normally we’d say that unless you want the full in-house warranty from Apple, that there are better offers out there. But this time around the company is delivering some pretty solid markdowns. You can still have better luck with new condition discounts courtesy of Amazon and the like when the discounts are live. But as far as readily available chances to save go, there are ways to do worse than what Apple is offering up.

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. While only some units are returned due to technical issues, all units undergo Apple’s stringent quality refurbishment process. Refurbished units are shipped in a special box with all original accessories and a one-year limited warranty.

You can check out all the refurbished models available on the Apple Refurbished Store website. Availability and pricing may vary by country.

