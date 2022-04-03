DJI’s new Action 2 camera sports a modular design at all-time lows from $339 (Save $60+)

Several retailers are currently offering some of the very first discounts on the new DJI Action 2 Cameras, with Adorama offerng up the Dual-Screen Combo for $439 shipped. Also matched at Amazon and B&H. Normally fetching $519, today’s offering amounts to $80 in savings while matching our previous mention for the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. You can also score the Action 2 with Power Combo at $339, down from $399.

This is only the third price cut overall, as well. As DJI’s latest action camera, the new Action 2 arrives to take on the likes of GoPro with a unique modular design. There’s the main camera itself up top which sports a 12MP sensor with 4K/120FPS recording and 155-degree FOV as well as RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilization. Then you’ll be able to pair the action camera with either another screen or an extended battery module. Our recent hands-on review takes you through what to expect from the experience.

If you’re looking to get the most out of the new DJI Action 2, spending some of your savings on the companion Remote Control Extension Rod certainly seems worth it. This accessory delivers a versatile upgrade to your kit that takes the form of a tripod, extension rod, and more with an included remote for controlling the DJI acton camera remotely. Our hands-on review explores how it supplements the experience, if you’re hoping to decide whether it’s a worthwhile addition or not.

Also on sale to go alongside the on the ground counterpart in the DJI stable, the brand’s all-new Mavic 3 Quadcopter is on sale for the first time by itself. Delivering as notable of a $150 discount as they come, the new release just dropped last fall and is now down to the best price yet with its 5.1K video recording, 46-minute flight time, and other impressive specs.

DJI Action 2 features:

DJI Action 2 isn’t just ultra-versatile, it’s also our most powerful action camera yet. The innovative magnetic design lets you effortlessly swap out accessories as you capture life on the go. From parkour to park walks, break the mold with DJI Action 2. Record stunningly smooth footage with rich details that stands out from the rest. DJI Action 2 reaches never-before-seen heights with its capability to shoot 4K/120fps.

