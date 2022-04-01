DJI’s all-new Mavic 3 quadcopter sees first standalone discount at $150 off

Adorama is now offering the new DJI Mavic 3 Drone for $2,049 shipped. Also available for the same price at Amazon and direct from DJI. Normally fetching $2,199, today’s offer is delivering the very first discount on the latest quadcopter by itself at $150 off. Over at B&H you can bundle in some extra accessories for another $11, including a strobe light kit and micro SD card. These offers are all new all-time lows in any case, though we did see the Fly More Combo bundle on sale once before.

DJI’s most capable consumer drone yet arrives as the new Mavic 3 following its launch late last year. The 13-gram package features a new CMOS Hasselblad camera with 5.1K video recording capabilities and marks the first drone in the brand’s stable to transmit 1080p live feeds to the included RC Pro Controller. Other notable features include a 46-minute flight time per battery, and improved object avoidance. Dive into our hands-on review over at DroneDJ and then head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to get in the DJI game, going with its new Mini 2 Drone is a great alternative to the featured bundle at $449. While you’re not getting all of the extra high-end features, DJI Mini 2 packs a more lightweight design alongside 12MP camera, 31-minute flight time, and more. Learn more about the quadcopter over at DroneDJ. Otherwise, go give our buyers guide a look for our top recommendations of drones under $1,000.

Falling in-between the lead flagship discount and the more affordable alternative, we also recommend the DJI Air 2S drone. This one is also currently on sale when you bundle in the new RC Pro Remote at $749 off, delivering a new all-time low in the process. Those who don’t mind going with a refurbished model can also make out for less starting from $1,079.

DJI Mavic 3 features:

Capture stunning imagery with the legendary Hasselblad drone camera and enjoy a smooth flight with omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Every improvement on Mavic 3 sets a higher standard for aerial photography. Fly with Mavic 3 and discover imaging above everything. Mavic 3 is DJI’s first-ever camera drone able to transmit a 1080p/60fps live feed. This means the camera view is displayed at specifications close to what the camera actually records. It also makes Mavic 3 more responsive to your control.

