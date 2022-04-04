All-new Beats Fit Pro earbuds with Apple’s H1 chip include a $25 Amazon gift card at $200

Amazon is currently offering the all-new Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Sport Earbuds with a $25 Amazon gift card for $199.95 shipped. Typically fetching $200 alone, today’s promotion throws in a $25 credit in order to deliver one of the first overall new condition markdowns to date. For comparison, our last mention only had a $20 credit attached. Delivering the brand’s latest flagship earbuds, the new Beats Fit Pro arrive with a true wireless design geared towards tagging along on workouts thanks to IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

Even with the $25 credit added on to the newer earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro are still in a higher price tier than some of the brand’s other recent debuts. By contrast, the Beats Studio Buds are much more affordable thanks to a discount down to $119.95 at Amazon, which is $30 off the usual going rate. Though if you’re looking to get in on the beats action at a much more affordable price point, be it for your workout kit or everyday listening, the Flex earbuds are worth a look instead thanks to the $49.95 sale price.

This week also saw the best price of the year go live on the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro. Now arriving with a new MagSafe-enabled charging case, these are down to $174 following the notable $75 discount. That’s alongside all of the week’s other best Apple deals, as well.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!