iPhone 12/mini fall to new all-time lows from $390 in refurbished Woot sale (Save $309)

Woot is kicking off another new week by launching a 1-day iPhone 12 series sale on certified refurbished models. Prime members will lock in free shipping, with a $6 fee applying in any other case. Headlining is the unlocked iPhone 12 starting at $489.99 for the 64GB model in all colorways. Having originally sold for $799, today’s offer is $55 below our previous mention from March and delivering a new all-time low.

Even with the new iPhone 13 now available, those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some notable savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking of the best photos from a smartphone on the market. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those 1-day Apple deals continue over to the iPhone 12 mini, which is also on sale. Starting at $389.99 for the 64GB model, several different styles are included in the discount and deliver $309 in savings. For comparison, our last mention was $400, and today’s offer is arriving at a new all-time low.

Delivering the most compact of Apple’s previous-generation smartphone lineup, iPhone 12 mini arrives with much of the same nostalgic, squared-off form-factor as you’ll find on the other handsets, just with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Available in several colors, each one is protected with a Ceramic Shield glass that rounds out the package alongside an A14 Bionic chip, Face ID, and 2-sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Both of today’s iPhone 12 series deals are made even better in the context that Apple itself just brought the handsets to its official Refurbished Store in the middle of last month. You can get a full breakdown from what to expect from pricing and availability direct from Apple right here, but the discounts in today’s sale are certainly much more enticing. That’s especially the fact for the iPhone 12 mini, which isn’t sold on the official refurbished storefront as of yet period.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

