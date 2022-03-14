Apple now selling iPhone 12/Pro via official Refurbished Store

Today, Apple is bringing iPhone 12 series devices to its Certified Refurbished Storefront for the first time. Arriving with as much as $180 in savings attached, various colorways and storage capacities are privy to the first-party savings with notable Apple-backed warranties in tow.

Now available from its official Certified Refurbished Storefront, the previous-generation iPhone 12 series handsets start from $619. Only the two mid-range devices are making an appearance today, with the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max absent from the refurbished offers. There are up to $180 in savings across everything from entry-level 64GB models up to higher 512GB capacities.

You can check all the specific prices below:

iPhone 12 from $619

iPhone 12 Pro from $759

As always with Apple’s in-house refurbished listings, the iPhone 12 models now up for sale aren’t always going to be your best bet, at least not when it comes to scoring the deepest discount around. There is of course something to be said for the added warranty (detailed below), but the savings just aren’t as steep as you’ll find elsewhere.

For comparison, Woot regularly delivers $200 or more in price cuts off the original going rates. And in some cases, it will more than double the markdowns provided by Apple. On the flip side, the value offered by Apple’s stringent refurbishment process may be a worthy trade-off.

Apple Certified Refurbished Products on the storefront are mostly pre-owned, though some units are returned due to technical issues. In either case, all units undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process. Refurbished units are shipped in a special box with all original accessories and a one-year limited warranty.

You can check out all the refurbished models available on the Apple Refurbished Store website. Availability and pricing may vary by country.

