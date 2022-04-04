KitchenAid’s Cordless Hand Blender just hit a new Amazon low at $60 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender in red for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, like it currently fetches at Target, this is 40% off the going rate, $10 under the previous deal price, and a new Amazon all-time low. There are more affordable hand mixers out there, but not only are you getting the KitchenAid seal of quality here along with its modern retro design, but this is also a completely cordless model that can blend “25 bowls of soup on a full charge.” The removable 8 inch blending arm comes with a 4-point stainless steel blade as well as a pan guard so you don’t scratch your cookware making it a solid option for “smoothies, milk shakes, soups, hummus, and so much more.” Alongside the variable speed options, it ships with a blending jar and the charger you’ll need to juice it back up in between projects. More details below.

If you don’t care about the cordless action and the brand name above, take a look at the Ovente Electric Immersion Hand Blender. It starts from $25 on Amazon and makes for a notable alternative. Again, you’re going to be tethered to an outlet with this model, but that might be better folks with a more intensive workload ahead of them, never mind how much cash you’re saving here.

If you would prefer something a little bit more stationary to help with meal prep, Chefman’s originally $50 Electric 4-Cup Food Chopper is also now down at a new Amazon all-time low. This model can chop, blend, purée, dice, and mince your ingredients all year round for just $23 Prime shipped at the moment. Get a closer look right here and head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchen deals.

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender features:

Blends 25 bowls of soup on a full charge*. With a quick charge of 20 minutes make a Triple Berry smoothie or Tomato Basil Soup.** *Based on 12 ounce bowls (354 ml), 7 batches, Tomato Basil Soup.

Rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery Delivers optimal runtime and performance. Battery Indicator Light signals when it is time to charge the battery.

Easy to charge With a convenient charger included, which works on all products across the suite. Quick Charge of 20 Minutes to make a Triple Berry smoothie or Tomato Basil Soup.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!