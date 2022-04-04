Chefman’s originally $50 Electric 4-Cup Food Chopper preps meals at $23 (New Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Electric 4-Cup Food Chopper Blender for $23.15 shipped. Regularly up to $50 or more at Wayfair, this model sells for $40 at Best Buy, and is now at the lowest price we can find. It has more recently gone for around $30 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. If you’re just looking for a simple chopper to help out with meal preparations and dips this spring/summer, here’s your chance to score one with an extremely affordable $23 price tag. It can chop, blend, purée, dice, and mince with a “revolutionary up-and-down blade motion,” dual stainless steel blades, and one-touch settings. It ships with the 4 cup blending container and works great for “spicy homemade salsa, silky smooth guacamole, peanut or almond butter, batters, smoothies, breadcrumbs, baby food, and so much more.” More details below.

While it has smaller capacity, the Black+Decker 1.5-Cup One-Touch Electric Food Chopper is particularly popular option on Amazon that will save you even more. Now selling for just over $18.50 Prime shipped there, if you can make do with multiple batches or just need it for lighter jobs, it is certainly worth a look.

On top of this morning’s offer on Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 XL Air Fry Oven at up to $100 off the going rate, we also spotted some notable deals on the Dash Sous Vide Egg Bite Makers from $21 Prime shipped. This handy machines are now up to 30% off on Amazon in two different sizes and help to create everything from those delicious little soft egg bites to mini cheesecakes, and much more.

Chefman Electric 4-Cup Food Chopper Blender features:

STATE-OF-THE-ART BLADE MOTION: Chop, blend, purée, dice, and mince like never before. With our revolutionary up-and-down blade motion, you can perfectly chop or blend with consistent and even results, every time. Say goodbye to stuck-on ingredients and inconsistent blending. With our top-of-the-line auto-chopping technology and dual stainless steel blades, you can count on the most evenly blended, puréed, and chopped meals.

INTUITIVE CONTROLS: Chop all of your food favorites quickly and efficiently with the intuitive one-touch blending operation. Simply select chop for quick and easy auto function, or pulse for additional convenient control, then watch as your ingredients come out perfectly blended.

