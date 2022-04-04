Tested: Leather SANDMARC MagSafe iPhone 13 case with gorgeous machined metal camera rig

Today we are taking a hands-on look at the new SANDMARC MagSafe-ready leather and metal iPhone 13 case. Designed to work alongside the brand’s range of iPhone lens attachments, the Pro leather case is also an eye-catching option on its own if you ask me. Wrapped in “top-grain leather” with a MagSafe-compatible design and a gunmetal aluminum machined camera protection rig, it delivers what could only be described as a more premium solution without getting up into the $50+ price range. We got a chance to go hands-on with the recent release and now it is time to weigh in with our SANDMARC leather and metal iPhone 13 case review as part of the Tested with 9to5Toys series.

SANDMARC MagSafe-ready leather and metal iPhone 13 case review

Designed in California, SANDMARC unleashed its latest MagSafe-ready iPhone 13 Leather Pro Case for Apple’s high-end Pro and Pro Max handsets last month. Featuring a full-grain leather treatment in either black or brown with some subtly embossed branding on the backside, anyone interested in a more premium offering without getting into the folio or wallet-style cases will want to take a look here. Especially geared towards the photography minded, the SANDMARC Pro Case also ties directly into the brand’s range of detachable iPhone lens options via the robust gunmetal aluminum machined threading around the iPhone 13’s camera array that really makes the case stand out among the pack.

From there, you’ll find a soft microfiber interior to cushion your Apple handset, separating it from the built-in MagSafe treatment tucked between it and the leather exterior.

Around the sides, another notable addition to this case helps to separate it from the plethora of other $40 leather and silicone options out there. SANDMARC has implemented metal button covers for your volume and power buttons – black metal on the black case and a sort of copper-like colorway on the brown model.

While retaining a minimal magnet-enabled design, the Pro Case adds comfort, durability, versatility and style to your iPhone. With a gunmetal aluminum finish designed to protect your iPhone camera, you never need to worry of exposing one of the most precious part of your iPhone.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Crafted from full-grain leather

Aluminum threading for camera protection

Microfiber inner lining and metal buttons

MagSafe-enabled design

Adds elegance and style while protecting your iPhone camera

Seamlessly attaches with SANDMARC lenses & filters

9to5Toys’ Take:

The SANDMARC leather and metal iPhone 13 case holds up its end of the bargain with a particularly snug fit – it wraps the phone nicely, just be sure to remove it carefully as it is quite tight on the buttons – alongside a solid MagSafe connection through its leather exterior on the various different stands, docks, and puck-style chargers I have tested it on.

The metal threading surrounding the camera array does jut out off the back of the case more than your average bezel protection, which may or may not be a bad thing for some potential customers here.

Having said that, it is also much more than just a protective element. While it does allow the range of SANDMARC photography add-ons to securely affix to your mobile EDC camera, as far as I’m concerned, it’s also a gorgeous implementation from an aesthetic point of view – I’ll be rocking this thing even without the attachments just because it looks so premium and really stands out from your average leather iPhone 13 case. The aforementioned premium buttons caps and premium leather make the SANDMARC leather and metal iPhone 13 case one of the most attractive solutions I have come across to date from any brand.

