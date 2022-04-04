Score this MagSafe-ready iPhone 11/12/13 case and wallet combo for just $7 (70% off)

If you’re look for a quick and easy new iPhone case with a magnetic holder without breaking the bank, check out this option from Slashare. You can land this MagSafe PU Leather iPhone Case for iPhone with a magnetic card holder compatible with a range of iPhone models for just $6.99 shipped right now. Regularly $23, this is a huge 70% price drop, the lowest price we can find, available in a range of colorways, and at just $7, might be worth a shot even if you aren’t specifically in the market for a new magnetic case and wallet combo. The card holder snaps right on to the back of the case using MagSafe on iPhone 12 and 13 series cases, but you’ll also find one of those handy magnetic rings in the package so you can bring a similar experience to previous-generation Apple handsets. The case features a carbon fiber patterns that is compatible with MagSafe charging units while the PU leather wallet attachment brings RFID blocking to the party with enough space for some cash and a couple cards. More details below.

Again, at just $7 for both the case and the MagSafe-ready wallet, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything comparable with decent reviews on Amazon for less. For the price of a couple cups of coffee and zero shipping fees, it might be a good idea just to give it a shot.

However, if you’re looking to drop more cash to take it up several notches, Apple’s gorgeous Find My leather MagSafe wallet is now down at one of the better prices we have tracked on Amazon. The Sequoia Green colorway is matching the Amazon all-time low and delivers the latest model with Apple’s location software at the ready. Just be sure to scope out the new lows we spotted on iPhone 12/mini today as well.

PU Leather iPhone Case and magnetic wallet features:

Premium PU Leather Case for iPhone Series: Carbon fiber pattern design, PU Leather material, these magnetic phone cases are designed for iPhone all series.

Magnetic Case Compatible with Magsafe Charger: With the built-in magnets, it’s automatically aligned with the Magsafe charger. The great aligned magnetic feature makes wireless charging faster and easier than ever before. No extra action is needed, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on the charger to start charging. Even your mobile gaming experience won’t get interrupted much with this 360° rotation wireless charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!