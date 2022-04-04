Turtle Beach’s new Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless Xbox headset offers 40 hours of battery life

Turtle Beach is now further expanding its Stealth 700 Gen 2 line with an all-new MAX product designed for Xbox. This new headset, which brings “lag-free” wireless over USB or Bluetooth to your console, including Xbox Series X|S, can last for up to 40 hours on a single charge, with 15 minutes of being plugged in resulting in another eight hours of use. This $200 headset is poised to possibly be a heavy-hitter in the Xbox market, but what all features does it bring to the table? Let’s take a closer look down below.

Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox packs 40 hour battery life

Wireless headsets for Xbox are few and far between given how Microsoft doesn’t allow Bluetooth connections for audio. Well, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX ensures that you can easily game without wires. You’ll find that it has a “lag-free” wireless USB receiver as well as Bluetooth for other systems. That makes it compatible not only with Xbox Series X|S, but also Xbox One, PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, and even Windows, macOS, iOS, as well as Android.

It features up to 40 hours of battery life per charge and you can plug it back in for 15 minutes between gaming sessions to get another eight hours of use. The headset features Nanoclear drivers, Aerofit cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions, and is even glasses-friendly thanks to the ProSpecs design. On top of all that, there’s a metal-reinforced headband and an integrated microphone to keep in touch with your team while in-game.

The main upgrade with the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX headset is the additional battery that we talk about here. The regular Stealth 700 Gen 2, launched around a year and a half ago, only lasted for up to 20 hours on a single charge, which means the new MAX doubles the previous offering without doubling the price.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX is available for pre-order starting today at $199.99 in both cobalt blue and black colorways.

9to5Toys’ take

It’s good to see more and more companies finally jumping on the wireless Xbox headset train. Microsoft has the best console on the market right now, in my opinion, and Game Pass only makes that a better value. So, it’s great to see more options on the market for enjoying the powerhouse of a console without wires.

