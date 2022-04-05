Apple Watch SE sees $49 Gold Box discount starting at 2022 lows of $230

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is delivering the best prices on Apple Watch SE of the year. Starting at $229.99 shipped for the 41mm GPS model, you’re looking at $49 in savings across the board. Everything is down to the lowest we’ve seen in 2022 and has only been beaten once by the Black Friday pricing. That also includes GPS + Cellular configurations, as well.

Regardless of which model you end up strapping to your wrist, Apple Watch SE delivers many of the same features as the flagship Series 7, but in a more affordable package. You’ll of course still find a bevy of fitness tracking features like exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring, which are backed by a swim-proof design and a Retina OLED display. The one notable omission though is a lack of the blood/oxygen sensor. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

But if it is the stylings of official bands that you’re looking to bring home, we saw a collection of Apple’s in-house straps go on sale to start the week. Ranging from more premium offerings in the Leather Link and Milanese Loop categories to the classic sport bands and more, everything starts at $44.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!