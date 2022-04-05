Refresh your gas or charcoal grill with Char-Broil models from $159 for today only (Up to 42% off)

Today only, Woot is offering up to 42% off a range of Char-Broil gas grills to have you ready for spring and summer cookouts. One standout here is the Char-Broil Performance Series 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill for $189.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $280, it typically sells for between $260 and as much as $292 at Amazon where it is currently $258 and hasn’t dropped below $200 on well over a year. This is a 2-burner 24,000-BTU cabinet gas grill with 300-square inches of primary cooking space atop porcelain-coated cast iron grates. You’ll also find an additional 100-square inch swing-away rack alongside a stainless steel lid with a mounted temperature gauge, electronic ignition, and an access storage cabinet to store your propane tank and accessories. head below for more grill deals.

Today’s Woot sale has a number of different models on tap today from the $200 TRU-Infrared models up to more high-end solutions in the $300 range. That’s alongside its Char-Griller charcoal option at 42% off and even more starting from $159 shipped. You can browse through the lot of it right here.

Check out this one year low on Chefman’s Electric Panini Press Grill,. then go feast your eyes on the high-tech new must-see WiFIRE smart grills from Traeger that just launched. Sporting a modular design with a built-in touchscreen and induction cooking, even you aren’t willing the shell out the $3,500 it’ll take to score one, they are worth a look.

Char-Broil Performance Series 2-Burner Gas Grill features:

2-burner, 24,000-BTU Cabinet Gas Grill

300 square inches of primary cooking on porcelain-coated cast iron grates, plus 100 square inch swing-away rack with porcelain-coated grates

Stainless steel lid and UFC provide stylish durability, and features a lid-mounted temperature gauge for added heat control.Cooking System:Convectional

Electronic ignition for fast and reliable startups. Metal side shelves fold down when not in use.

