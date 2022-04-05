Hot Wheels RC Tesla Cybertruck falls to $80 in today’s up to 53% off toy Gold Box sale

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 53% off a selection of toys from top brands like Hot Wheels and Matchbox to Barbie and Mattel, amongst others. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the new Hot Wheels 1:10 Tesla Cybertruck RC Car at $79.79. Normally fetching $100, today’s 20% discount is one of the first overall price cuts since launching last summer and a new all-time low. Even though the Tesla Cybertruck has still yet to begin shipping, fans can score their own RC model ahead of time with this unique Hot Wheels car. It clocks in at the 1:10 scale, and can go up to 12 MPH with working headlights and taillights to go alongside the signature boxy design. An included Cyberquad is also quite the nice touch.

Throughout all of today’s limited-time sales, you’ll find some of the deepest discounts of the year across race car tracks and themed vehicles to Barbie playsets, standalone dolls, and other ways to get your kids playing. The up to 53% savings across both of the two sales will only be live through the end of today, so be sure to act fast if anything catches your eye.

If you’re looking for some toy action that’s a bit more suitable for older collectors and the like, go have a look at all of the new LEGO sets that just dropped for April. Including the fan-favorite Back to the Future DeLorean, there’s also a series of upcoming Star Wars and Jurassic Park sets. Check out everything right here.

Hot Wheels Tesla Cybertruck RC Car features:

The sleek Hot Wheels 1:10 R/C Cybertruck combines the fearless innovation of Tesla with the timeless legacy of Hot Wheels for unparalleled R/C adventure. The included, free-rolling Cyberquad can be added or removed from open truck bed that’s part of this Cybertruck’s unique form factor. The custom remote controller is exclusive to this model, and its design is modeled on the Cybertruck’s steering wheel. The working headlights and taillights only enhance the incredible stylings of this R/C vehicle.

