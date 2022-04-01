LEGO April 2022 buyers’ guide: Check out the new BttF DeLorean, Jurassic Park sets, more

April has officially arrived, and with it comes a selection of the latest LEGO kits. This time around there aren’t quite as many all-new creations, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find some of the year’s most exciting builds. Most notably delivering the new 1,800-piece Back to the Future DeLorean, among other kits from the Star Wars universe, everything available now and dropping later in the month is detailed in our LEGO April 2022 buyers’ guide below.

LEGO buyers’ guide for the new April 2022 sets

Following a rockier start to 2022 in the LEGO world, last month saw the year’s largest collection of kits arrive from all kinds of themes. You can dive into those new builds right here, but for now we’re shifting our attention to what April has in store in terms of the latest from the LEGO Group.

This time around, you’ll find more of a focus on quality over quantity with a much smaller roster of just-released creations. Creator is taking the spotlight with arguably one of the most eye-catching builds this year so far, while the likes of Marvel is carrying the new LEGO builds until later in the month when Star Wars and Jurassic Park can get in on the action.

You can check out the entire collection of new builds right here, or continue reading our LEGO April buyers guide as we break down the best of what’s now available.

Creator

By far the most exciting set to launch in April has to be The LEGO Group’s return to Back to the Future. Joining the Creator vehicle lineup, the new DeLorean arrives as as must-have for fans of the time-traveling flick as well as anyone who appreciates a good brick-built video. Specifically a Creator 3-in-1 set, the new DeLorean stacks up to 1,856 pieces and arrives with a enough pieces so you can assemble all three different versions of the iconic ride from the movies.

As detailed as the car is, it still manages to stack up to more than 14 inches long. Tons of accessories can bit fit into the DeLorean’s trunk, like the included hover board, case of plutonium, and more.

Then there’s the minifigures, which really complete the Back to the Future theming with a pair of exclusive inclusions. Both Marty McFly and Doc Brown are included and round out the build alongside a display plaque and stand. It clocks in at $169.99 and will surely be the star of the show for the new LEGO April 2022 sets.

Marvel

Marvel is also joining in on the new LEGO sets for April 2022 with quite a few different creations. This is certainly one of the more diverse lineups in recent times, with a handful of sub-lines to the superhero theme. The Mech Armor sets that were originally supposed to launch all the way back in January are finally making an appearance on store shelves both physical and online, and were also seeing some other smaller kits too. Just don’t forget about the Goat Boat from Thor Love and Thunder that will be launching toward the end of April as yet another new LEGO set.

Spider-Man & Green Goblin Mech Battle: $19.99 | 296 pieces

| 296 pieces Black Panther Mech Armor: $9.99 | 125 pieces

| 125 pieces Iron Man Mech Armor: $9.99 | 131 pieces

| 131 pieces Wolverine Mech Armor: $9.99 | 142 pieces

| 142 pieces Endgame Battle Accessory Pack: $9.99 | 62 pieces

| 62 pieces Miles Morales Brick Sketch: $16.99 | 214 pieces

| 214 pieces Iron Man Brick Sketch: $16.99 | 200 pieces

Everything else to come later in the month

While April is pretty light as far as new LEGO sets come for the first of the month, we’re going to be seeing a bunch of other sets debut later on. Two quite popular themes, Star Wars and Jurassic Park, will be seeing some all-new creations. Including some of the more display-worthy sets of the so far, everything is broken down below.

Star Wars

First up is Star Wars, which will notably be seeing three all-new vignette-style LEGO kits. These have been deemed the Diorama Collection and recreate several different scenes from the Original Trilogy. Pricing starts at $59.99. All three are available for pre-order ahead of launching on April 26. So while they aren’t officially available to start for April 1, you can still secure your order now.

Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama: $89.99 | 802 pieces

| 802 pieces Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama: $79.99 | 1,000 pieces

| 1,000 pieces Death Star Trench Run Diorama: $59.99 | 665 pieces

Jurassic Park

Then there’s the latest round of Jurassic Park sets, some of which are already available for pre-order. The entire lot of the Dino-packed creations will be debuting officially on April 17. Arguably the most notable of these creations is the T. rex Breakout at $99.99. While it’s going to launch until later in the month, it is worth keeping an eye on ahead of time. Our launch coverage details everything you need to know, but then check out all of the other new Jurassic Park and World sets.

Dinosaur Nursery: $19.99 | 27 pieces

| 27 pieces Pteranodon Chase: $19.99 | 91 pieces

| 91 pieces Atrociraptor Dinosaur Bike Chase: $19.99 | 167 pieces

| 167 pieces Blue and Beta Velociraptor Capture: $29.99 | 173 pieces

| 173 pieces T. rex and Triceratops Dinosaur Breakout: $29.99 | 36 pieces

| 36 pieces Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush: $39.99 | 293 pieces

| 293 pieces Triceratops Pickup Truck Ambush: $39.99 | 210 pieces

| 210 pieces T. rex Dinosaur Breakout: $49.99 | 140 pieces

| 140 pieces Carnotaurus Dinosaur Chase: $49.99 | 240 pieces

| 240 pieces T. rex and Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout: $79.99 | 461 pieces

| 461 pieces Baryonyx Dinosaur Boat Escape: $79.99 | 308 pieces

