HP Chromebase AiO returns to all-time low at $160 off with 22-inch rotating screen

Amazon is now offering the HP 22-inch Chromebase AiO 64GB for $429.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Down from $590, today’s offer amounts to $160 in savings, is $60 under our previous mention, and matching the all-time low. Bringing Chrome OS to the workstation, the unique HP Chromebase is centered around a 21.5-inch 1080p display with a cone-shaped and acoustic fabric-covered stand underneath which rests on a rotatable mount. This allows you to use the Chromebase in both horizontal and vertical orientations, though the notable features don’t end there. You’ll also find a physical privacy webcam cover which pairs with Hey Google support, dual USB-C and USB-A ports, and Wi-Fi 6. Go check out our launch coverage for some additional details and head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new desktop Chrome OS machine with this hub will expand the selection of I/O when you need it, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

As novel as the desktop bound machine on sale today is, the portability of a more typical Chromebook will likely be a must for students and anyone who wants to work away from the desk. If that fits the bill for you, we’re tracking an Amazon low on Acer’s 11-inch Spin 311 touchscreen Chromebook that is still up for grabs. Dropping down to $210, this is $40 off the going rate and a much more portable solution.

HP Chromebase AiO features:

Powered by an Intel processor, the HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop is designed to live at the heart of your home. With a unique 90-degree rotating screen, you can easily pivot between online learning with Google Classroom to watching entertainment easily. Comes with the camera privacy switch and parental controls that give you peace of mind. The unique rotating screen lets you pivot easily between online learning to watching entertainment in a flash.

