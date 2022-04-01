Acer’s 11-inch Spin 311 touchscreen Chromebook falls to low of $210 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Acer Spin 311 11.6-inch Chromebook N4000/4GB/64GB for $209.99 shipped. Normally listed for $250, this $40 in savings matches the lowest price we’ve seen for this Chromebook while only being the fourth time at this price. Running an Intel Celeron N4000 processor and 4GB of LPDDR4 system memory, this machine is powered by the Google-designed Chrome OS operating system. This OS is specifically designed to protect users from viruses and to be responsive. You’ll be able to run more than 2 million Android apps using Google Play as well, a benefit of Chrome OS. While the included 64GB of storage is not a lot, you will be able to store everything on Google Drive with important files being saved for offline use. This low-power machine boasts a 10-hour battery life, meaning it will last all school day. The Corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen is antimicrobial as well. Keep reading for more.

You’re not likely to find many deals as good as this Chromebook at $210. Samsung has its Chromebook 4 with similar specs as the Acer Chromebook but with 32GB of storage for $149. Alongside the lower storage, you don’t get a nice touchscreen with the ability to fold the device into a tablet of sorts. You do get some extended battery life to 12.5-hours. Otherwise, the Chromebooks are essentially the same. It is important to note that these devices are not very powerful. They are designed for office and schoolwork, and not much more.

Right now you can save on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB at $459. Just about all the colors are on sale here and is the first discount in about a month. You can also save on the new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone at $100 off. This rare deal means you can join the latest generation of Samsung smartphones at the second-best value to date. Finally, be sure to check out our roundup of today’s best game deals across all consoles.

Acer Spin 311 11.6-inch Chromebook N4000/4GB/64GB features:

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – An operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time. (Internet connection is required).

All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.

Acer CP311-2H-C7QD convertible Chromebook comes with 11.6” HD Touch IPS Display with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB LPDDR4 Memory, 64GB eMMC, Chrome OS and up to 10-hours battery life.

