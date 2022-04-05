Lamicall’s metal MacBook and laptop stands hit new Amazon lows from $10 (Up to 50% off)

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering new lows on its MacBook and laptop stands with up to 50% off the going rates. First up, its LN02 Adjustable MacBook Stand is now down at $35.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 28% off the going rate, within $2 of the all-time low we have only tracked once before today, and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon otherwise. One of the more attractive models in Lamicall’s stable if you ask me, it features a solid aluminum alloy construction with a “larger heavier base” for stability as well as a foldable hinged design for on-the-go action. Subtle branding and a MacBook-matching design are joined by rubber padding throughout to avoid scratches while compatibility ranges from older laptops right up to the 2021 Apple 14- and 16-inch MacBooks (it can accommodate just about any laptop up to 17-inches, according to Lamicall). Head below for today’s new lows starting from $10.

More Lamicall MacBook and laptop stand deals:

Be sure to check out this $200 price drop on Apple’s latest 14-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon while you’re at it. Then head over to our previous HYPER sale for additional accessories including its matching hubs and adapters with up to 58% in savings to be had. Get a closer look and more details on the specs right here.

Lamicall LN02 Adjustable MacBook Stand features:

Using the 6000 times rotation tested hinges, our laptop stand holder for desk has better stability and durability. Tight hinges make it easy to be adjusted and stay in a position. Besides, you also can fold it up to carry around for travel and business trips. As a professional stand manufacturer, Lamicall made market research to find the real needs of customers and then developed this fully portable laptop stand with superior stability. A perfect desktop accessory that very comfortable for working at home, office and outdoor, make typing more easier.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!