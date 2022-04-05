Popular Orboot Earth connected STEM globe for kids drops to best price of 2022 at $38 (30% off)

The official PlayShifu Amazon storefront is offering the popular Orboot Earth Interactive AR Globe For Kids at $38.24 shipped. Regularly $55, this is 30% off the going rate, within $4 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. It fetches the full $55 at Walmart for comparison. We tend to see some solid price drops on learning toys and more for the kids around this time of year, and the Orboot Earth is a great example. This is a unique STEM-based toy that “takes your child on a journey around the Planet Earth.” Kids can scan the globe with a companion app “to bring it alive” with contextual stories, music, animal facts, voice interactions, world quizzes, globe puzzles, challenges, and more. Designed for kids ages four to ten, it is compatible with the iOS and Android devices, including all iPad Air and Pro models, you already have around the house. More details below.

While not quite as high-tech, the Little Experimenter Illuminated Globe of The World is a notable alternative for a few bucks less. This one has a bit more of a mature look to it and doesn’t include some of the connected scanning features, but it does have some interactive functionality, a focus on STEM learning, and built-in LED lighting on-board.

Just be sure to check out Amazon’s toy sales today. It is running a pair of notable Gold Boxes with options for older collectors and the young ones at up to 53% off. Everything from Barbie and Mattel kits to Hot Wheels and this sweet RC Tesla Cybertruck are on tap for today only. Get a closer look in this morning’s coverage.

Orboot Earth Interactive AR Globe features:

EARLY LEARNING GLOBE WITH AR: Orboot Earth world globe takes your child on a journey around the Planet Earth. Scan the globe with the companion app to bring it alive and explore the world in different modes inside the app. Full of visual storytelling, music, animal facts and voice interactions, world quizzes, globe puzzles and challenges for ages 4 to 10. (No borders and no names on Globe)

EDUCATIONAL FACTS IN THE ORBOOT APP: Explore 400+ highlights and 1000+ world facts across 6 categories in AR – animals, cultures, monuments, inventions, maps and cuisines of the world. Learn about the food chain and balance the ecosystem of your national park, go on scavenger hunts around the world, and take part in fun quizzes for every category

