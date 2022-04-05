Spigen launches crazy new luxury Italian leather and diamond-cut metal MagSafe iPhone 13 case

Spigen is officially launching its new premium Italian leather iPhone 13 case today. The brand is well known around here for its affordable Apple gear accessories and cases that generally hit above their pay grade – its Mag Armor case landed in our Best iPhone 13 cases of the year 2021 Edition feature, but the brand is looking in an entirely new direction with today’s reveal of the “luxury without compromise” ENZO iPhone 13 case. Head below for more details.

Spigen ENZO premium Italian leather iPhone 13 case

Spigen makes some of the best iPhone 13 cases in the $15 to $40 price range and has done so for quite a few years. Regularly featured in our iPhone launch week roundups for its affordable lineup of iPhone sheaths, the brand is looking to get its feet wet in the high-end premium category with its latest:

The Enzo showcases a seamless union of sophistication and innovation…doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to protection. Stay compatible with MagSafe charging and accessories thanks to its built-in magnets. This is luxury without compromise.

Constructed with suede and the finest Genoma leather (“chemical-free using natural vegetable tanning process”) from Italy, the new ENZO iPhone 13 case features the full grain exterior treatment, studded with diamond cut metal accents boasting a non-corrosive finish alongside a microfiber lining to hug your Apple handset.

Because of you, no two cases are ever the same. Your Enzo’s patina is crafted simply by using your phone throughout the day. Whether it’s a scuff from a drop, a drip from your coffee, or even dirt built up from your hands– every aspect of your life will leave a legacy.

Alongside a built-in MagSafe ring, Spigen is pulling some of the tech from its previous releases into the high-end experience here with military-grade certified protection via its Air Cushion and Extreme Protection tech. All of that joins the lifetime warranty, a leather carrying strap, and a certificate of authenticity.

The new Spigen ENZO premium Italian leather iPhone 13 case is available now for $150 directly from its site. We have yet to see it hit the brand’s Amazon store.

9to5Toys’ Take

Okay, so clearly a $150 iPhone case is not going to be for everyone. In fact, most folks are going to think this is just crazy, and in many ways it is. But that’s sort of the point here. There are loads of $10 to $50 cases out there with a leather treatment, but Spigen is looking to deliver something that stands out from the crowd with a particular attention to detail, not unlike the folks that make the exorbitantly priced smartphone we all love to carry. We’ll just have to wait and see when the review units ship to see if it’s actually as high-end as it sounds.

