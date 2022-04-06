GIGABYTE’s 34-inch 1440p 144Hz UltraWide gaming monitor plummets to new low at $300

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE 34-inch 1440p 144Hz UltraWide Gaming Monitor for $299.99 shipped. Matched at B&H. Down from a normal price of $430, today’s deal beats our previous mention from mid-March by an additional $90 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This monitor features a 3440×1440 resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for a premium experience all around. It’s compatible with DisplayHDR400 and covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum as well. AMD’s FreeSync Premium compatibility is in tow too for a tear-free experience, and it can even be VESA mounted for a clean design. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this monitor arm to tidy up your desk like we mention above. It comes in at $32 once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon, which uses a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal. While it says that the mount supports up to 27-inch displays, it should handle today’s lead deal as it can hold monitors up to nearly 15 pounds.

However, if you want to game on-the-go, consider picking up the ASUS ROG Strix portable gaming monitor that’s on sale for $329 right now. That’s a 2022 low that we’ve seen and you’ll find the display supports 144Hz gaming over a single USB-C cable thanks to a built-in battery. Of course, there’s also the Acer gaming monitor that features as 1080p resolution at 165Hz for $190.50, which is a 22% discount from its normal going rate.

GIGABYTE 34-inch 144Hz UltraWide Gaming Monitor features:

34” 3440×1440 VA Display 144Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (MPRT) Response Time Immersive Ultrawide Aspect Ratio 21:9 Native 1500R Curvature Smooth Gameplay with AMD FreeSync Premium Studio Grade VESA Display HDR400 and 90% DCI-P3 Ergonomic Design with Tilt and Height Adjustments Low Blue Light & Flicker-Free VESA Wall Mount Compatible 100x100mm 2x 2W Speakers 2x Display Port 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0. GIGABYTE gaming monitors pack upscale performance into a streamlined package.

