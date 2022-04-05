Grab this 1080p 165Hz overclocked Acer gaming monitor at its new low of $190.50 (Save 22%)

Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 24-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS gaming monitor for $190.45 shipped. Normally retailing for $243, this 22% discount makes a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this gaming monitor. VESA certified to DisplayHDR400, you can expect good HDR performance when viewing content or playing games. With 99% of the sRGB color gamut covered, producing content with this monitor will be great as well. While the 1080p resolution may turn some away, the ability to overclock the monitor to 165Hz is something not often seen. Integrated speakers are also a nice touch as well. Keep reading for more.

This gaming monitor also features AMD FreeSync Premium support so your games will feel smooth with no tearing. Acer claims a 0.5ms Gray to Gray response time for this gaming monitor which means minimal ghosting artifacts in fast-moving scenes. The included stand is nice but if you want to save some space on your desk, check out the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Mount for $24.69 with the on-page coupon clipped. Mounting to your desk either with the c-clamp or grommet clamp, you will be able to elevate the monitor above the desk and take back space.

If you have two monitors, the AOC Dual Gas Spring Monitor Arm for $60 is a perfect way to gain more desk space. One monitor takes up a decent amount of space, two can be too much for some. If you’re a mobile user with a laptop, you may be interested in the ASUS ROG Strix 15.6-inch portable gaming monitor for $329. This monitor runs at the same resolution and refresh rate as the headline monitor and connects over USB-C or micro HDMI.

Acer Nitro VG242Y 23.8-inch 1080p 144Hz gaming monitor features:

23.8″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Technology

Refresh Rate: Overclock to 165Hz | Response Time: Up to 0.5ms | Pixel Pitch: 0.275mm | High Brightness and Contrast with VESA Certified DisplayHDR400 | Color Gamut: 99% sRGB

The 165Hz refresh rate speeds up the frames per second to deliver an ultra-smooth 2D motion scenes. With a rapid refresh rate of 165Hz, Acer Monitors shorten the time it takes for frame rendering, lower input lag and provide gamers an excellent in-game experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!