Nikon announces an all-new 800mm lens for its mirrorless cameras, pre-orders now open

Today Nikon announced the all-new NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S lens for its lineup of mirrorless cameras. Designed to reduce the overall weight and have outstanding performance, you can pre-order this new lens today, though the wait time is expected to be fairly long.

Nikon has been building out its mirrorless camera and lens lineup over the past few years and this 800mm lens is just the latest addition. Coming in at 5.25 pounds, this lens features the S-Line designation that is reserved for “premium NIKKOR Z lenses with the most advanced optics, superior resolution, beautiful bokeh, robust weather sealing and precision design.” Unlike other NIKKOR Z lenses, you will be limited to the FX line of Z cameras, so you won’t be able to use the Z 50 or Z fc with this new lens. Nikon achieves the low weight of this lens by using its Phase Fresnel elements that reduce the total amount of elements needed without sacrificing image quality. It is claimed that you can shoot handheld with this lens with the help of vibration reduction (VR).

While an 800mm focal length is already crazy tight, you can use the 1.4 and 2x Z series teleconverters to get even tighter. This lens features five stops of vibration reduction which can be upped to five and a half stops when used with the Z 9 and its Synchro VR. The autofocus is handled by the high-speed Stepping Motor (STM) which is fast and quiet, optimized for fast-moving subjects.

This latest NIKKOR Z lens is not only surprisingly easy to carry, but also gives photographers the fast focus response, intense sharpness and beautiful color reproduction they need to create amazing images from extreme distances. Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President at Nikon Inc.

NIKKOR Z 800mm Sample Images

Image Credit: Nikon Image Credit: Edin Whitehead/Nikon Image Credit: Alex Schwarz/Nikon

Availability

The NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S camera lens has a Suggested Retail Price of $6,499.95. It is currently slated to begin shipping in April 2022. Check below for places to pre-order and the listed prices at those retailers.

Nikon USA – $6,499.95

Adorama – $6,496.95

B&H Photo – $6,496.95

9to5Toy’s Take:

I am a Nikon user myself, and this is an exciting lens. The majority of my photography revolves around rocket launches and I currently use a Sigma 150-600mm with the FTZ adapter for my Z 50 mirrorless camera. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to take advantage of this lens (for now) since it only supports FX cameras. Nikon discusses this lens as being capable of handheld photography but I doubt many people will use this lens without at least a monopod. At the $6K price point, it will burn clean through your wallet, but I have no doubt this lens has the performance and quality to back up this price.

