Load up on popular Old School Labs protein, pre-workout, creatine, more from $27 (Up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Old School Labs fitness supplements and protein powder. One standout is the Old School Labs VINTAGE BLAST 2-Stage Pre-Workout (Blueberry Lemonade) for $28.35 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked this year at Amazon. Designed to help “power you through workouts of all types,” this is a two-stage pre-workout supplement that’s made in the USA. Old School Labs says this popular solution delivers key electrolytes and micronutrients that also aid with “hydration, pH levels, and decreasing oxidation.” More deals and details below from $27.

You’ll find the rest of today’s Old School Labs fitness Gold Box deals waiting for you right here. Starting from $27, you’ll find the brand’s protein powder as well as creatine, BCAA mixtures, “muscle-preserving fat burner,” and more. We haven’t really tracked any notable deals on this brand in 2022, so now’s a great time to stock up while the price is right.

You can refresh your workout apparel and footwear in the latest adidas spring sale with up to 40% or more off a range of its usually pricey gear. Then go check out this deal on the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra with Wear OS 3 support to track all of your spring and summer workouts. Now at a new Amazon low, you can get a closer look at the feature list and pricing details in our previous coverage.

Old School Labs VINTAGE BLAST features:

Pre Workout in Two Stages: The world’s first two-stage natural pre workout energy drink for men and women; specifically formulated to deliver clean, sustained energy, strength, endurance & pumps; steady delivery of ingredients including L-Citrulline, Beta Alanine and L-Arginine to power you through workouts of all types and all fitness levels, including weight training, cardio and home workouts. So stop wasting time & money on short-lived stimulants, guys! Get sustained, effective energy today!

Tested and Trusted: Third-party tested and keto friendly preworkout supplement with exclusively premium ingredients. No banned substances; can be used for bodybuilding or any athletic event.

