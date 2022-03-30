TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra will run Wear OS 3 and sees first discount to $255, standard Pro 3 at $60 off

The official Mobvoi storefront on Amazon is offering its TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra smartwatch for $254.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally listed for $300, this 15% discount marks the first price drop we’ve seen for this smartwatch, and thus the new low price. Running Google Wear OS and a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra delivers “faster and smoother performance and connectivity.” The watch monitors your heart rate, blood oxygen, sleeping patterns, stress, and more in one small package. With the Pro 3 Ultra, Mobvoi added IHB/AFiB detection and fatigue assessment. The IP68 waterproof rating means you’ll have no issue keeping this smartwatch on while swimming. There are 20+ professional sports modes the watch can track while you’re working out, and it can monitor your running routes with the built-in GPS. With a battery life of 72 hours in smart mode, you won’t have to worry if you forget to charge the watch one night. Mobvoi also claims 45 days of life in the essential mode. Be sure to check out our launch coverage for the Pro 3 Ultra and keep reading for more from Mobvoi.

Right now you can save on the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch at $239.99 with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally retailing for $300, this 20% discount is not the lowest price we’ve seen, but is around its usual sale price. You’ll find this smartwatch also runs Wear OS and has the same Snapdragon 4100 processor. The Pro 3 can monitor a variety of health metrics like the Pro 3 Ultra and can send you notifications from your phone. When you compare the Pro 3 to the Pro 3 Ultra, you will find that they are similar but the Ultra features a more refined design and is newer with enhanced features. You can learn more about the TicWatch Pro 3 in our hands-on review here.

If you’re looking for some new workout equipment, be sure to check out this deal on a Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell for $100. This discount matches the all-time low we’ve tracked. The adjustable dial located on the top of the unit allows you to select a resistance from 8 to 40 pounds, which can replace having individual kettlebells. Alongside the “ergonomic” handle are 24 included trainer-led exercises that will allow you to properly utilize the kettlebell.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra features:

Dual layers display 2.0 technology keeps Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS smartwatch going up to 72 hours in Smart Mode and 45 days in Essential mode. The new customizable backlight offers you better visual enjoyment, makes the screen comfortable to read under any conditions, especially in the dark.

Stylish and functional design with knurled stainless-steel bezel, 1.4-inch AMOLED Screen (454*454 high-resolution) with auto-adjustable brightness, Corning Gorilla Anti-fingerprint Cover Glass. Dual Display with Customized Colorful Backlight. US Military Standard 810G certified durability. You can customize the information shown on the watchfaces, such as weather/heart rate/steps, and choose the pattern style you like.

Wear OS by Google Ticwatch Pro 3 ultra GPS smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform and Mobvoi Dual Processor System. Deliver faster and smoother performance and connectivity. 1G RAM and 8G ROM Memory. NFC payment supports Google Pay.

