Latest Starfield trailer introduces us to VASCO, who will be ‘your next favorite companion’

If you’re ready for Starfield to launch, so am I. However, we’ll just be in this together and enjoy the little peeks inside the game that Bethesda gives us leading up to November. The latest trailer? Well, it gives us a more in-depth look at VASCO, “your next favorite Companion.” One of several companions you’ll meet in traveling Starfield, let’s take a closer look at who VASCO is and what all we can expect in the upcoming release.

VASCO is a “lovable robot” that’ll be by your side in Starfield

Starfield is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and we’ve been looking forward to the launch since 2018 when it was originally announced. Back in March, we got a new trailer/teaser video that gave us a better glimpse as to some of the faction and morality aspects that we can expect from the game in November. Now, it’s time to look at your trusty companion, VASCO.

VASCO is a “utilitarian heavy-industrial machine” that’s ready to travel with you throughout the stars. It can traverse rough terrain and even has defensive capabilities, though its “primary role is peaceful.”

“It’s always fascinating to see who the breakout characters are, who players start to gravitate toward,” says Lead Artist Istvan Pely. “Even early in the process, before we had the full suite of characters, people in the studio started gravitating toward a robot. Toward VASCO. He’s your buddy, but he’s a robot. But all of the sudden everyone on the team decided ‘I want a relationship with VASCO. He’s so cool. He’s so much fun.’ He became a breakout character, and we were just getting started.”

VASCO isn’t the only companion you’ll come across in traveling the skies though, as he’s just one of several that you’ll meet while going through Starfield. We don’t exactly know what all VASCO will help with in the game, whether it’ll be similar to an AI that helps you with tasks or just something that follows you around like a robotic pet. Either way, I love the design of VASCO and can’t wait to see what Starfield brings us in November.

9to5Toys’ Take

I haven’t been this excited for a game since No Man’s Sky back in 2016. I pre-ordered the game and played it the moment it was available with my co-workers at the time. Sadly, the game didn’t live up to its (initial) hype, so it was a title I set down a few days after release, only to pick up a few years later and now I have 300+ hours in the game. Starfield, I hope, will be another game as captivating as No Man’s Sky has been for me.

I’ve always been fascinated by space games, and so far it looks like Bethesda has hit Starfield out of the park. I love the mechanics we’ve seen so far, and having robotic companions is just futuristic enough, but also within grasp as we now use robots to clean our homes and assemble our vehicles. VASCO looks like it’ll be a big help to us during our travels around Starfield, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!