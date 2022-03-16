Bethesda unleashes new details on its massive upcoming Starfield RPG in latest teaser video

We got some new details on the highly-anticipated next Bethesda RPG today. Starfield is primed to be the studio’s next massive role playing experience, taking the formula pioneered by Elder Scrolls and the post-apocalyptic Fallout series to the skies and beyond. Pending any unfortunate potential delays, the sci-fi game is set for release later this year despite being almost entirely hidden away in a cryo chamber somewhere. We are yet to see any major gameplay reveals or really anything at all outside of last year’s cinematic trailer, some interesting concept art, and a teaser for what appears to be the game’s companion real-world smartwatch. Today, director Todd Howard uploaded the next episode for its “Into the Starfield” video teaser series with some new details on the next Bethesda RPG. Head below for a look and more details.

New Starfield details – the next Bethesda RPG

Starfield is set to take the Bethesda RPG formula out into space later this year in November, but we still don’t know all that much about the experience just yet. There have been some tidbits here and there regarding the world the game is set in but nothing in the way of actual gameplay or the role playing systems just yet. Not much has changed with Episode 2 of the Into the Starfield series, but there are a few very quick peeks at what appears to be in-engine content as well as some details from the development squad on how it will be treating factions, player morality, companions, and more.

Take a look for yourself:

How is the team at Bethesda Game Studios approaching their latest rich, immersive and compelling RPG experience? How are they bringing their core DNA to the next generation of consoles with Starfield? Get fresh insights from Game Director Todd Howard, Design Director Emil Pagliarulo, Lead Quest Designer Will Shen and Lead Artist Istvan Pely in ‘Into the Starfield: Made for Wanderers’ and keep an eye out for future episodes.

It sounds like the team will be tapping into some of the faction and morality aspects of classic RPGs in Starfield with a focus on taking them to the next level and modernizing the experiences gamers loved about them. Bethesda is apparently looking to “embrace the chaos” – or what you might call the grey area – when it comes to player choice as well as a more detailed approach to character backgrounds, traits, and stats:

There are so many games that do those things that people are ready for something that does a lot of the things that older, hardcore RPGs — some that we used to do, doing those again in a new way.

Some other interesting details pulled from today’s video are the game’s four main factions (United Colonies, Freestar Collective, Ryujin Industries, and Crimson Fleet), the ability to side with one faction without being completely locked out of quests with another, and some kind of conversational mechanics or “mini-game” for persuading NPCs inspired by Elder Scrolls: Oblivion.

Starfield is set for release on November 11, 2022. After being acquired by Microsoft, the next Bethesda RPG has since been confirmed to be a Windows and Xbox exclusive with Game Pass access on day one. Unfortunately, we might have to wait until E3 2022 before we actually get to see it in action.

