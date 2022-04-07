23andMe’s Health + Ancestry DNA kit 50% off at Amazon, now $99 shipped (Matching 2022 low)

The official 23andMe Amazon storefront is now offering its Health + Ancestry DNA Test Service for $99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $199, this is a solid $99 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find at 50% off. Along with delivering insights and details on your family tree through the ages sourced from thousands of regions across the globe, it also deals with health details. Its “personalized health reports use science-backed data to show how your DNA can affect your likelihood of developing certain health conditions” as well as wellness reports that show “if you’re a carrier…of certain inherited health conditions.” There are no additional fees here, just send your sample in and wait for the results after the kit above arrives at your doorstep. Head below for more details.

Pricing on these kits is quite expensive at the moment outside of the option above. The standard kit without the health data is $99 as well as AncestryDNA’s starter base option. If you’re looking to land one right now, the only thing for less we can find is the MyHeritage DNA Test Kit at $79 shipped, again without the health insights.

While the results will be available on just about device you have, a particularly elegant way of viewing them comes by way of Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro. Fortunately, it is now $199 off the going rate for the best price we have tracked since the holiday season in 2021. Get a closer look at this limited price drop right here.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service features:

IMPORTANT: There is a lot to consider with genetic testing. Please review important information about Carrier Status* and Genetic Health Risk* reports. Before purchasing, review important information at 23andme. com/test-info.

WHAT YOU GET: At-home DNA test kit. Access to Health + Ancestry Service that can help give you a more complete picture of your health with insights from your genetic data. Personalized genetic insights and tools that can help make it easier for you to take action on your health. Includes FDA-authorized reports and full access to our Ancestry + Traits Service.

HEALTH FEATURES: Our personalized health reports use science-backed data to show how your DNA can affect your likelihood of developing certain health conditions

