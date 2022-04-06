Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro packs Thunderbolt at up to $199 off on Amazon

Amazon is currently offers Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro 512GB Wi-Fi for $999.99 shipped in Space Gray. Down from the usual $1,099 going rate, today’s offer is beating the previous price cut by $49 from earlier in the year and marking the best we’ve seen since November. You can also save up to $199 on other configurations, which are also at the best prices of the year.

Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display alongside Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

With up to $199 in savings, today’s lead deal enters at the perfect time to also cash in on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Elevating the iPadOS experience, this accessory will ensure you can take full advantage of the M1-powered device when it comes to note taking, drawing, or sketching out ideas.

If you’d prefer a more affordable iPadOS experience, right now we’re also still tracking a discount on the latest 10.2-inch iPad, as well. Courtesy of Amazon, the 256GB version of Apple’s most recent entry-level tablet is now $50 off and down to an all-time low.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life. The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable. Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!