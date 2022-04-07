Anker PowerCast USB Mic with customizable RGB lighting matching Amazon low at $42.50

Alongside a particularly notable deal on Blue’s Yeti Nano, Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker PowerCast M300 USB Microphone for $42.49 shipped. Regularly $50, this is only the second time we have seen it go on sale at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low there. Features include the 16mm condenser capsule and a cardioid polar pattern ideal for close up vocal recording/broadcasting without getting too much background noise in the way. Alongside the onboard headphone jack and gain control, it also comes with the desktop stand as well as 23 selectable RGB lighting colors “to match your mood, to create a certain type of atmosphere, or to complement your outfit.” More details below.

While today’s deal on the RGB-laden Anker model undercuts the typical rock-bottom Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Mic brand name option in black (the white model is down at $40), you can score one for less. Amazon renewed Snowball iCE mics are selling for $36 shipped right now with the 90-day guarantee and “no visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length.”

As we mentioned above, if you’re looking to take it up a notch yesterday’s deal on Blue’s Yeti Nano is still live. Now marked down to $70 shipped at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked on there in over a year and a great time to score one. Get a closer look at the pricing breakdown and spec sheet right here.

Anker PowerCast M300 USB Mic features:

Realistic Vocals: Sound more like yourself with a large, 16 mm condenser microphone that boasts a wide bit-depth and high sample rate. Record rich and pure sounds as the cardioid polar pattern picks up what you say without any background noise.

Plug and Play: This USB microphone for PC has no extra settings or extra steps. Just plug it in to get started on streaming your broadcast.

On-Board Gain Control: No need to fumble with complicated controls that are on a separate device. Easily adjust the volume right on your USB microphone to your liking, or mute it if you need to step away.

