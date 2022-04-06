Blue’s Yeti Nano USB Mic hits best price in over a year at Amazon today, now $70 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is now offering the Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone in Shadow Grey for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100 directly from Blue and at Best Buy, the Yeti Nano dropped down to $80 at Amazon and elsewhere around the Black Friday deal season last year and is now an additional $10 off. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year in any colorway. The compact version of the full-size and more pricey Yeti variant, it delivers a pair of custom mic capsules with multiple pickup patterns to support various recording situations (intimate solo, whole room discussions, and things of that nature). No latency monitoring via the headphone output and plug and play action on Mac or PC are joined by Blue VO!CE software for “enhanced effects, advanced modulation, and HD audio samples.” More details below. 

If the brand name option isn’t important for your needs, check out the Amazon Basics Desktop Mini Condenser Mic. This no frills model will bring direct USB recording to your Mac or PC rig for just over $35 shipped right now. You won’t get the built-in FX, but if you’re just looking for something simple to record with, it is worth a look. 

However, if you’re in for something higher-end, the best-in-class Shure USB/XLR mics are still seeing some notable price drops over at Amazon from $224 shipped. On that note, be sure to go hit up our hands-on review of the new PreSonus Dynamic USB mic with built-in FX, which comes in at slightly less and delivers a similar recording experience. 

Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone features:

  • Legendary Blue broadcast sound: Yeti Nano features 2 custom mic capsules to give your voice exceptional presence and detail for professional-level recording and streaming
  • Blue VO!CE software: Elevate your streamings and recordings with clear broadcast vocal sound and entertain your audience with enhanced effects, advanced modulation and HD audio samples
  • Multiple pickup patterns: Cardioid and omni pickup patterns are optimal for pro recording and streaming, Zoom meetings, Twitch gaming, podcasting, YouTube videos, voice-overs and more
  • No-latency monitoring: Monitor your audio recordings with precision thanks to the onboard headphone output and volume control, ensuring great sound every time

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands.
