Apple’s just-released iPad Air 5 256GB falls to new all-time low at $70 off

Amazon currently offers the new Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi 256GB for $679 shipped. Normally fetching $749, this is a new all-time low at $70 off while beating our previous launch day offer by $41. You can also save on 64GB models at $569.99, down from $599. Apple’s new iPad Air 5 arrives in the same 10.9-inch form-factor as we saw last time around, with some notable internal improvements to justify the refresh.

Now powered by the same desktop-class architecture as other new Apple releases, there’s an M1 chip with Neural Engine at the center of the experience. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera comes backed by Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Then go check out all of the pre-order discounts below.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory.

Today’s deal launches right after yesterday’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro discount. While the two iPadOS experiences share a similar form-factor and the same Apple Silicon under the hood, there are a few big differences that make the $199 price cuts worth considering over the lead deal. For starters, there is the upgrade to a Thunderbolt port instead of USB-C, as well as a 120Hz display. Now on sale from $749, spending a little extra might be worth it to bring home a more capable device.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

