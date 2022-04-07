Google’s Nest Hub 2nd Gen comes bundled with latest Nest Cam Indoor at $150 ($200 value)

B&H is now offering the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen bundled with the latest Nest Cam Indoor for $149.95 shipped. Normally you’d pay $100 for each of the first-party smart home accessories with today’s offer saving you 25%. This is the best value for both this year and is $5 below the lowest combined pricing we’ve seen for both throughout 2022 so far. Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also included in the bundle today is the latest iteration of Nest Cam Indoor. It’ll integrate right into the rest of your Assistant setup for pulling up feeds on the Nest Hub that’s also in the package as well as your smartphone or a smart TV. The camera can record in 1080p and sports a wired form-factor with 135-degree field of view and night vision support. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

As far as other upgrades go to your Google Assistant setup, all of the week’s best deals are up for grabs in our smart home guide. A particular highlight would have to be these TP-Link Kasa in-wall outlets at $21 each thanks to a new Amazon low for the year.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

