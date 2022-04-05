Add some TP-Link Kasa in-wall smart outlets to your home at the 2022 low of $21 (Save $5)

Amazon is offering the Kasa Smart Plug In-Wall Outlet (KP200) for $20.99 Prime shipped or in orders over $25. Don’t forget to clip the on-page coupon. Dropping down from $26, this is the new 2022 low price we’ve seen. With two plugs that can be individually controlled, the Kasa Smart Plug is a perfect companion to your smart home. This plug connects to Wi-Fi on its own so it doesn’t require a hub to work with Alexa and Assistant. The Kasa app provides detailed, step-by-step installation instructions for this smart plug too. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for a light switch instead, Kasa has you covered. You can get the Smart Dimmer Switch (HS220) for $17.99 with the on-page coupon clipped. Just like the smart outlet mentioned above, this dimmer switch will work with Alexa and Assistant and can connect to Wi-Fi without a hub. Using the Kasa app, you can control the outlets on the smart plug and the lights connected to the dimmer switch as well as set up custom scenes and schedules.

Be sure to check out these deals on Anker RoboVacs starting at $110. You can expect upwards of 100 minutes of runtime on a single charge while these clean your home autonomously. You can also save on the popular Orboot Earth Interactive AR Globe for kids at $38. Using a mobile device, kids can bring the globe to life with the companion app to learn about different locations. Finally, stop by today’s roundup of smartphone accessory deals from $12. The Soundstream True Wireless Earbuds are the featured deal for today’s roundup.

Kasa Smart Plug In-Wall Outlet (KP220) features:

Smart in wall outlets: Kasa smart’s in wall outlet lets you control 2 plugged in devices from anywhere at the same time or individually; All the features and benefits of a Kasa smart plug multiplied; Take up less space with this in wall option that’s ideal for Your living room, kitchen, even your bedroom

Use simple voice commands with you in wall smart outlet and any Alexa or Google Assistant. You can give each outlet a unique name and use them separately; Ask Alexa to turn your bedroom lamps off when it’s bedtime, so you don’t have to get up and do it yourself

In the Kasa Smart app you can combine devices together for unified control with one single tap on your smartphone; Combine living room bulbs, plugs and switches together for more convenient access

