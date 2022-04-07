Load up on Hershey’s and Reese’s before the Easter bunny comes from $9.50 (Up to 25% off)

Alongside Amazon’s ongoing snack and coffee sales, it is now offering up to 25% off a range Hershey’s, Reese’s, and more chocolate just in time for Easter. Whether it’s for the kids or just as some fun treats for guests and family over the upcoming holidays, this is great time to stock up without having to leave the house. One of the more festive options comes by way of the Springtime Hershey’s Kisses 12-pack at $13.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $16 and $18 or more, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year and the best we can find. It contains 12 individually wrapped Hershey’s springtime kisses packaged up in a festive, pastel colored box. Head below for more. 

Amazon Easter chocolate deals:

If these options aren’t hitting the spot for you, dive into yesterday’s snack roundup from $10.50. You’ll find M&M’s, Butterfingers, Grandma’s Cookies, Crunch bars, Tostitos, and much more on sale right now. 

More on Springtime Hershey’s Kisses:

  • Contains twelve (12) 1.45-ounce HERSHEY’S Springtime KISSES Solid Milk Chocolate wrapped and boxed in seasonal packaging
  • A delicious springtime decoration that you can enjoy at lunch, on break, throughout movie night or during sharing moments
  • Gluten-free, certified kosher solid milk chocolate Easter candy wrapped in spring-themed silver and pastel foil and placed in an Easter themed pastel box for festivity and long-lasting freshness

