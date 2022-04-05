Load up on snacks and coffee at Amazon from just $3: Chupa Chups, Starbucks, Tostitos, more

Amazon has now launched a series of notable sales on grocery items including snacks, candy, chocolate, and more along with some coffee pods, cereal, and other delicious treats. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A great time to stock up on some of your favorites without heading the grocery store or paying for delivery fees, the deals start from under $3 Prime shipped and include everything from chocolate bars and cookies to lollipops, chips, oatmeal, Starbucks coffee pods, and more. Head below the fold for some of our top picks. 

Amazon snack and grocery sale:

***Note: Be sure to watch out for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages to redeem the lowest possible price. Remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. 

Amazon Nespresso pod deals:

You’ll also want to swing by our home goods guide where you’ll find loads of notable offers on grills, kitchen gadgets, cookers, juicers, and household essentials waiting. 

More on Chupa Chups Lollipops:

  • EVERYBODY’S FAVORITE: One package includes 240 individually wrapped Chupa Chups mini lollipop suckers.
  • FOREVER FUN: Assortment of 5 delicious flavors Strawberry, Orange, Cherry fruit lollipops and Strawberry and Cream and Choco-Vanilla creamy flavors.
  • SWEET TREAT: Low calorie and fat free
  • FREEDOM: Peanut and gluten free
  • ENJOY THE EXPERIENCE: Chupa Chups premium lollipop stick won’t fall apart in your mouth, letting you enjoy your lollipop sucker until the end

