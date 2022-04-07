Every setup should at least have the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core headset at a low of $15

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $30 or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low, beats our last mention by $10, and is $5 below the previous best price. The Cloud Stinger Core is made to be universally compatible thanks to its 3.5mm headphone jack connection, meaning that it works with Xbox, PlayStation, and even Nintendo Switch. There’s a built-in mic so you can keep in constant contact with your teammates and the headset is also “optimized for comfort and convenience.” Keep reading for more.

When it comes to headsets from reputable brands, it’s hard to beat today’s lead deal. Even going with a no-name model will set you back $17 right now, which still takes $2 more out of your pocket than HyperX’s offering above. So, if you need a low-cost headset, today’s deal is about as good as it gets.

Don’t forget that the Anker PowerCast USB Mic, which features customizable RGB lighting, is down at its Amazon low price of $42.50. This microphone would be the perfect way to take your gaming experience to the next level and even preps your setup for streaming one day, making it a solid investment that will have many uses in an office.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wired Headset features:

The product is compatible with Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Optimized for comfort and convenience

PC and Laptop compatibility may require a 4-pole Y-Splitter

Headset connection is 3.5 millimeter plug 4 pole. Cable length is 51.18 inch headset

