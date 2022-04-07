LEGO teams up with Fortnite creator Epic Games to build kid-friendly metaverse

Today, the LEGO Group is announcing its latest collaboration thanks to a partnership with Epic Games. Looking to get in on all of the excitement of the metaverse, the two companies are offering a more accessible twist as the brands focus on creating a safe space for younger builders looking to journey to an online community.

LEGO joins forces with Epic Games for upcoming virtual world

Tapping into the experience of Epic Games, Fortnite and all, the LEGO Group has announced that it will be setting out to build a new online world geared towards a younger audience. Looking to put the wellbeing of kids at the forefront of the upcoming experience, the two companies are getting in on the metaverse hype, for better or worse.

The Lego Group and Epic Games will combine their extensive experience to ensure that this next iteration of the internet is designed from the outset with the wellbeing of kids in mind. We are excited to come together to build a space in the metaverse that’s fun, entertaining, and made for kids and families. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney

As of now, LEGO fans and video game enthusiasts can only speculate on what we’ll see come from the joint effort of the LEGO Group and Epic Games. Even with the focus on the metaverse in the announcement, I think it’s safe to say that we’ll be seeing something more akin to the likes of Fortnite, Roblox, and Minecraft compared to what other companies are looking to achieve with their adult-focused virtual worlds.

It’s unlikely that the partnership between the two companies will result in anything for existing games, however. So anyone hopeful we’ll be seeing LEGO-based skins or any other inclusions of the blocky likeness come to Fortnite won’t want to hold their breath.

The LEGO Group has been trying for ages now to gain any form of traction in the virtual gaming space. All of its own first-party attempts have landed on their face, with the most recent example of LEGO VIDEYO being discontinued after less than a year. Now looking to tap into the magic of Epic, I am pretty excited at the possibilities here.

LEGO does a lot well but still hasn’t managed to crack the code for the digital experience, and I am hoping that bringing in the likes of Epic will be just what the company needs. While I am not the biggest fan of the LEGO Group getting in on the metaverse fad, there’s at least the silver lining that the company will be taking a more contentious approach.

