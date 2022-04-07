Bring MagSafe to your Tesla with these Spigen OneTap mounts at $34 each

Blair Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpigen
Reg. $40 $34

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its OneTap MagSafe Mount for Tesla Model 3/Y/S at $33.99 shipped. You can also score a dashboard version for $33.99, as well. Down from $40 in either case, these $6 discounts are marking only the second price cuts of the year and matching the Amazon all-time lows set once before. Designed to fit into different places of your Tesla, each of these Spigen mounts will allow you to mount an iPhone 12 or 13 series smartphone right on your dashboard or above the built-in touchscreen thanks to MagSafe. Either form-factor won’t charge your handset, but will provide a more convenient place to mount it in your Model 3/Y/S/X. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for an even more affordable way to bring MagSafe to the car, Spigen’s standard OneTap Air Vent Mount is also on sale. Courtesy of Amazon, this one drops to $23.99 from its usual $30 going rate. While not designed specifically for Teslas, it will fit into your ride’s air vent and sports an adjustable design for getting your iPhone 12 or 13 in place.

For a more portable way to refuel on-the-go, anyone rocking an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset will want to check out Anker’s MagSafe 5K Power Bank. Now matching the best price of the year in five different pastel colorways, the popular accessory is now down at $36.50.

Spigen OneTap MagSafe Tesla Mount features:

OneTap Technology securely holds even the larger iPhone models (iPhone 13 Pro Max, 12 Pro Max). Please wait at least 12 hours after installing on the Screen. Adjustable mount to optimize viewing angles. Convenient Magnetic organizer for storing your Lightning cable.

