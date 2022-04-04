Anker’s MagSafe 5K Power Bank in five colors falls to best price of the year at $36.50 (Reg. $50)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the PowerCore Magnetic 5K MagSafe Power Bank for $36.54 shipped in all five colors. Normally fetching $50, this is matching the second-best price to date and lowest of the year at 27% off. While we did see it sell for less once in the past, that was back over Black Friday. Delivering MagSafe compatibility with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable 7.5W power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Speaking of MagSafe power banks, we just went hands-on with Casely’s new MagSafe Power Pod. While you’re looking at much of the same 7.5W output and 5000mAh internal battery as the Anker option above, these come in much more unique designs if the pastel colorways above aren’t doing it for you. Our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review goes over everything you need to know, as well.

For other ways to upgrade your everyday carry or nightstand setup, Anker has its latest mid-week sale packed with iPhone accessories. Ranging from its latest MagSafe chargers to Lightning cables, and much more, everything starts from $13.

Anker MagSafe 5K Power Bank features:

Simple and convenient way to juice up your phone; just attach PowerCore magnetically to the back of your phone for a 5W wireless charge. Works flawlessly with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. (Only compatible with MagSafe phone cases). Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more.

