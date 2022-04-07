Incase debuts new weather-resistant woven knitted Woolenex AirPods 3 covers, more

After bringing its composite fabric treatment to Apple’s latest 14- and 16-inch M1 MacBooks back in February, Incase is introducing its new Woolenex Case for AirPods 3 today. Coming alongside the new Reform Sport model, the Woolenex option is looking to bring something somewhat new to the table for Apple’s latest edition wireless earbuds with a weather-resistant almost knitted fabric approach. Head below for more details and a closer look.

New Woolenex Case for AirPods 3

The Incase AirPods (3rd Generation) Case is designed to protect your Apple buds with a “lightweight, form-fitting” cover made of what the brand refers to as Woolenex – “a lightweight fabric blend with excellent abrasion and weather resistance.” Alongside the injection-molded Bayer Makrolon polycarbonate shell to guard against drops and bumps, the wireless charging-compatible Woolenex leaves your AirPods 3 case wrapped in a sort of woven blend of 300D and 600D polyester fibers:

The Incase AirPods Case with Woolenex safeguards the Wireless Charging Case that protects and powers your third generation AirPods. This lightweight, form-fitting case is crafted with refined, durable Woolenex to defend the glossy Wireless Charging Case from scuffs and scratches. Underneath the material exterior is a rigid, injection-molded polycarbonate shell that’s lightweight and durable.

And here’s a closer look at the more commonplace Reform Sport case with the removable, hybrid lanyard that you can use to either clip it on to your EDC/person or just tie it on in a more traditional fashion:

Co-molded design features a durable exterior shell, with a soft cushioning interior, that work together to protect against drops

Modern, perforated surface pattern makes for a secure grip while dissipating heat

Antimicrobial defense featured on the shell eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria

Removable hybrid-design lanyard securely tethers the case either with the included clip or by tying it on

The new Incase Woolenex Case for AirPods 3 is available now in Asphalt, Cobalt blue, or Deep Red at $34.95. The Sporty Reform model comes in at $39.95 with black, blue, tangerine/grey, and rose colorways.

9to5toys’ Take

While in some ways it’s just another AirPods 3 case, the Woolnex model really does find a way to standout from the pack with the woven, knitted treatment. While it might have been nice to see some of the more vibrant colorways Incase made use of on the AirPods Pro model, some folks will certainly appreciate the fabric AirPods 3 treatment anyway.

