Incase unveils new Hardshell Dots and Woolenex cases for Apple’s latest MacBook Pro

We are taking a look at the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook cases from Incase. Today, the brand is announcing its latest all-new Hardshell Dots and Textured Hardshell with Woolenex cases for Apple’s latest notebooks with injection-molded construction to keep your precious new MacBook safe and scratch-free. Now available directly from Incase, you can get more details and a closer look down below.
Incase – maker of the “the first hardshell case for MacBook” – is bringing its pedigree in the Apple laptop shell cover game to its latest releases today. Alongside the fully recyclable injection-molded construction, Incase says its latest offering brings thorough ventilation, rubberized feet, and a durable polycarbonate material to the table to protect your MacBook from bumps, scratches, and more. As the names suggest, the Hardshell Dots features a sort of plastic textured feel while the Woolenex variant wraps a hard-shell cover in an element-repelling textile treatment. Take a closer look below.
Incase Hardshell Dots MacBook case:
Incase’s Hardshell Dots is available for both the 14 and 16-inch variants of Apple’s latest, much like its wooly counterpart below. As you can imagine, it leaves all of your MacBook’s ports readily available with a “responsibly designed and recyclable” two-piece shell that features a textured dot pattern across its polycarbonate shell.
- Rubberized feet to keep MacBook firmly in place
- Ventilation for heat release
- Textured dot pattern
- Available in Black Frost, Clear, and Ice Pink colorways
The Incase Hardshell Dots MacBook case is available now for $54.95 shipped.
Textured Hardshell with Woolenex
Next up is the Textured Hardshell with Woolenex. These 14- and 16-inch MacBook cases make use of a similar two-piece hardshell but are wrapped in a more luxurious moisture-repelling Woolenex material. Incase claims this material won’t fray on you over time and is made of both 300D and 600D polyester that fights back against moisture, mildew, and chemicals.
- Impressively durable and abrasion-resistant Woolenex fabric exterior is woven from both 300D and 600D polyester and repels moisture, mildew, and chemicals
- Rubberized feet to keep MacBook firmly in place
- Ventilation to avoid overheating
- Available in Graphite and Cobalt colorways
The Incase Textured Hardshell with Woolenex is also available right now directly from Incase with an $80 MSRP. It comes in cobalt blue or dark graphite colorways.
