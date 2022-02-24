Incase unveils new Hardshell Dots and Woolenex cases for Apple’s latest MacBook Pro

We are taking a look at the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook cases from Incase. Today, the brand is announcing its latest all-new Hardshell Dots and Textured Hardshell with Woolenex cases for Apple’s latest notebooks with injection-molded construction to keep your precious new MacBook safe and scratch-free. Now available directly from Incase, you can get more details and a closer look down below.

New 14- and 16-inch MacBook cases from Incase

Incase – maker of the “the first hardshell case for MacBook” – is bringing its pedigree in the Apple laptop shell cover game to its latest releases today. Alongside the fully recyclable injection-molded construction, Incase says its latest offering brings thorough ventilation, rubberized feet, and a durable polycarbonate material to the table to protect your MacBook from bumps, scratches, and more. As the names suggest, the Hardshell Dots features a sort of plastic textured feel while the Woolenex variant wraps a hard-shell cover in an element-repelling textile treatment. Take a closer look below.

Incase Hardshell Dots MacBook case:

Incase’s Hardshell Dots is available for both the 14 and 16-inch variants of Apple’s latest, much like its wooly counterpart below. As you can imagine, it leaves all of your MacBook’s ports readily available with a “responsibly designed and recyclable” two-piece shell that features a textured dot pattern across its polycarbonate shell.

Rubberized feet to keep MacBook firmly in place

Ventilation for heat release

Textured dot pattern

Available in Black Frost, Clear, and Ice Pink colorways

The Incase Hardshell Dots MacBook case is available now for $54.95 shipped.

Textured Hardshell with Woolenex

Next up is the Textured Hardshell with Woolenex. These 14- and 16-inch MacBook cases make use of a similar two-piece hardshell but are wrapped in a more luxurious moisture-repelling Woolenex material. Incase claims this material won’t fray on you over time and is made of both 300D and 600D polyester that fights back against moisture, mildew, and chemicals.

Impressively durable and abrasion-resistant Woolenex fabric exterior is woven from both 300D and 600D polyester and repels moisture, mildew, and chemicals

Rubberized feet to keep MacBook firmly in place

Ventilation to avoid overheating

Available in Graphite and Cobalt colorways

The Incase Textured Hardshell with Woolenex is also available right now directly from Incase with an $80 MSRP. It comes in cobalt blue or dark graphite colorways.

