Anker heads into weekend with rare iPhone and Android essential discounts from $12

Blair Altland -
Smartphone Accessories
Anker is now closing out the work week by kicking off its latest sale courtesy of Amazon, offering a variety of discounts on everything from iPhone and Android essentials and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the PowerPort Atom III Slim 63W Charging Station for $60.99. While you’d more regularly pay $80 these days, you’re now looking at the first price cut of the year at 23% off. This compact charger delivers a 4-port design that upgrades your setup with a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots. That’s alongside two USB-C ports with either 45W or 18W outputs for refueling everything from your MacBook to iPhone. You can get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review of the single USB-C model. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal which is already as rare of a discount as they come, this weekend’s Anker sale is marking down a collection of new releases for the very first time. That’s alongside other more affordable products and more all outlined below.

Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim 63W features:

The 45W USB-C port charges a wide range of devices at high-speed. Charge a MacBook Pro 13ʺ (2020) in 2.25 hours, an iPhone 11 Pro or iPad Pro 12.9ʺ (2020) in just over 2 hours, or a Samsung S20 in less than 1.5 hours. This USB-C charger is designed with our exclusive MultiProtect technology, combining advanced safety features like temperature control, overload protection, and more to let you charge with total peace of mind.

