Save $56 on Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at an Amazon low

Amazon is now offering Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $293 shipped. Normally fetching $349, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at $56 off. We have only seen it sell for this price once before, too. Designed for the latest iteration of 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, the new white version packs all of the same features as the previous model. This time around for Magic Keyboard there’s just a fresh coat of paint and tweaked build to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. You’re still looking at the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard with built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Brydge on the other hand makes an even more affordable solution for outfitting your 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a physical typing experience. Its MAX+ Wireless Keyboard may ditch the white stylings found on the lead deal, but swaps in an aluminum build in exchange with similar built-in trackpad and even backlit keys. Not to mention, its $250 price tag is much more affordable than the first-party keyboard above even with the sale price factored in.

Pairing perfectly with today’s accessory discount, the companion 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also on sale if you don’t mind opting for a previous-generation model. This morning saw the 2020 version with 256GB of storage at $219 off the usual price thanks to a Woot clearance sale, completing your iPadOS setup.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

