Save $219 on prev-gen. 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Woot clearance sale

Woot currently offers Apple’s previous-generation 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $879.99 shipped. Originally fetching $1,099, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen for a new condition model to date. Compared to bringing home the newer M1 model, you’ll be paying $259 less. Even though it might not be the new Apple Silicon-powered model, the previous-generation iPad Pro still delivers plenty of value, especially thanks to today’s discounts. It arrives with many of the features you’ll have come to expect like a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and support for iPadOS 15. It’s powered by Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip and supplemented by 256GB of storage, four speakers, and a LiDAR-backed rear camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Then make sure to leverage your savings while upgrading to the latest from Apple and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

Elsewhere in Apple’s latest iPadOS stable, we’re tracking discounts across just about every model right now. For starters, Apple’s just-released iPad Air 5 is down to a new all-time low at $70 off and joined by the higher-end 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with Thunderbolt and a 120Hz display. Or if you’re after something a bit more compact, you can take the iPad mini 5 for a spin at the Amazon low of $459.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

