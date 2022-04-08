Hello Neighbor 2 arrives December 6, but you can pre-order and play the beta now

It’s that time – Hello Neighbor 2 is officially ready to play, though the full release won’t happen until December 6. In the meantime, the game is available to enjoy in beta form for all those who pre-order the game on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. Curious where Hello Neighbor 2 picks up from the previous game and how it continues the story? Well, it’s quite interesting, so let’s break it down below.

Hello Neighbor 2 takes you on a journey to find the original game’s protagonist

While your goal in Hello Neighbor was to break into your “creepy neighbor’s” basement and figure out what he was hiding, the second installment of the game introduces a new character: Quentin. He’s a “caffeine-fueled reporter” that’s on the hunt, investigating a series of missing persons cases in the town. One of those people is Nicky Roth, the original protagonist of the first game, as well as Aaron, the neighbor’s son.

You’ll travel far beyond the basement and go all over the new open world of Raven Brooks as you try to get the scoop. There are no limitations in exploring and you can go anywhere in Raven Brooks. There are some Ai that protect their houses when you’re trying to break in and get the scoop, though others will stalk you while out in the open. There are creative solutions to solve puzzles by combining different items, terrain features, and even platforming skills, making this a unique experience. On top of that, there are new neighbors to meet. “What secrets could The Baker be hiding in those croissants? Is there something shady about the Taxidermist? And what is The Mayor up to that would warrant getting an attack dog to keep safe.” Each Neighbor has a unique AI and behavioral pattern that you’ll have to “stretch your skills” and find a way to outsmart each of them, which brings yet another unique aspect to Hello Neighbor 2.

You can pre-order the game starting today on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC for $39.99, and the deluxe edition will cost $59.99. Curious what the Deluxe will bring? Well, it’ll have some extras, including three new DLCs available at launch and five days of early access to the full game, instead of just the beta. However, both the base and Deluxe editions allow you to play Hello Neighbor 2 starting today. Hello Neighbor 2 will also be available for Game Pass subscribers on day one for no additional cost.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s nice to see that Hello Neighbor 2 isn’t just a retelling of the hit game. It’s entirely new, with refreshed experiences, capabilities, and even AI. I didn’t play the original much, but now that Hello Neighbor 2 is on the way, I kind of want to brush up on the original story to be ready for December.

