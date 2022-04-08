Spigen AirPods 3 Tough Armor Case with carabiner hits Amazon low at $17 (30% off)

Spigen’s official Amazon store is now offering its black AirPods 3 Tough Armor Case for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is more than 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. It is also $3 under the previous $20 price tag we featured, which you’ll still find on the other colorways. Using XRD foam technology for an added layer of shock protection, the Tough Armor case delivers a TPU and polycarbonate shell to ensure your AirPods 3 stay pristine. That carabiner clip you see in the image above also ships with price of entry here. More details below.

If the rugged design and vault-like treatment on the Spigen Tough Armor isn’t working for you, save some cash and score this simple silicone sheath from BRG. It sells for around $5 Prime shipped on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon, and while it won’t bring the shock and drop protection to your EDC, it will guard your AirPods case from scratches.

For something more unique, Incase just unveiled its new AirPods 3 Woolenex cases. The woven knitted treatment delivers a unique fabric-wrapped approach with a weatherproof design and more. Get a closer look at the now available Incase AirPods 3 covers right here.

Spigen AirPods 3 Tough Armor Case features:

Included carabiner for easy portability and everyday carry

XRD foam technology for an extra layer of shock resistance

Combination of TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches

Certified [MIL-STD 810G-516.6] protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection

Precisely designed for Airpods 3rd Generation Case Cover Protective Case with Keychain (2021)

